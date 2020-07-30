CHARLESTON — West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue on Tuesday announced an enhanced unclaimed property management system and website.
“Technology is ever-evolving. I’m proud that West Virginia remains at the forefront when it comes to unclaimed property,” Perdue said in the announcement. “This new system makes an already simple process even easier in West Virginia.”
Now, people searching for unclaimed property online can upload documents directly to the website and track a claim throughout the entire claim process, Perdue said. Other new features include mobile compatibility for smartphones and tablets, improved online reporting for unclaimed property holders, and stronger security protections for both holders and claimants.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office remains closed to walk-in visitors, but all divisions remain fully staffed and operational.
Unclaimed property is any asset from which an individual or entity has become separated. Examples include items from abandoned safe deposit boxes, uncashed stock dividends, dormant bank accounts, forgotten utility deposits or life insurance proceeds. Unclaimed property does not include real estate.
West Virginia’s Unclaimed Property program currently holds approximately 2.25 million accounts worth $308 million, according to Perdue.
According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, approximately 1 in 10 Americans have unclaimed property waiting to be claimed.
Perdue said there is never a charge to search for or claim property. People should visit www.wvtreasury.com to conduct a free unclaimed property search, or link directly to the new website at https://wv.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/.