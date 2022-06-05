HUNTINGTON — Enrollment for the Cabell Virtual Learning Academy for the 2022-23 school year is open until Aug. 5.
The Cabell Virtual Learning Academy (CVLA) is a virtual learning experience where students have dedicated virtual teachers and staff members to help them learn in a different environment, Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said.
“We really feel that, especially our K-8, virtual learning system is very unique, and it offers a very tailored, customized learning experience for our students that they’re really not going to get through any other virtual learning program, whether it be from the state or a private company,” Saxe said.
In the Cabell Virtual Learning Academy, students in grades K-8 have access to synchronous education, Saxe said, so they are with specified teachers for their grade during real-time, scheduled classes. High school students take virtual courses through the West Virginia Learns program to receive high school credit.
The Virtual Learning Academy launched in August 2021 as an option for students and families who were not comfortable returning to traditional instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic or, due to other circumstances, found that virtual school fit their lives better.
Virtual students are given a “home school,” meaning they are a student of whichever school district they live in but complete the curriculum through the academy. Teachers and administrators work out of the former Highlawn Elementary School building in Huntington, using half the building that was updated to create teaching spaces for nearly 20 virtual teachers.
While the students enrolled in the virtual academy can receive their education online, they have access to Apple devices provided by the schools, school counselors, and they can take accredited courses.
Cabell Virtual Learning Academy students can also participate in their local school’s extracurricular activities.
“If they want to participate in athletics, the theater programs or even the academic teams, they have an opportunity to participate in all of those things from where they would be, sort of assigned, their home school,” Saxe said.
Students are still required to take state-mandated tests while enrolled in the virtual academy.
Those interested in learning more about the Cabell Virtual Learning Academy can contact coordinator Joe Thacker at 304-528-5098 or joe.thacker@k12.wv.us.
The Wayne County Board of Education is hoping to change their virtual education option to make real-time instruction more available to students, Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander said.
Enrollment for Wayne’s virtual education option is closed, but decisions regarding full-time or part-time virtual teachers, schedules and more are set to be made at future Board of Education meetings.
Alexander said the board could choose to adopt the online learning program Edmentum for one year to allow them to develop their own program, and information will be made available as decisions are made.