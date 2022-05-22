HUNTINGTON — More than two weeks after flash flooding upended the lives of dozens of Huntington families, cleanup and recovery efforts continue.
“The whole community has just come together, and the amount of compassion and love that has come out of the people here … it’s beautiful, actually, to watch them just love each other and take care of each other,” said a member of the Huntington On the Streets Committee when talking about the way the May 6 flooding has affected the people in Enslow Park.
This area was hit especially hard by the flooding at Fourpole Creek, but the people here have said they are coming together to help one another recover, whether it’s by lending furniture, a place to stay or even a shower.
Bill Fredeking, who has lived through several floods as a 63-year-old Huntington native, said he has never had as much damage as he had after May 6. Fredeking lost his car, his refrigerator, appliances and furniture, and countless irreplaceable photos and memories to the water that reached 24 inches in his living room and 50 inches in his garage.
He said his parents were avid Marshall fans, and among the items lost was a century’s worth of collector items.
Fredeking said his neighbors have stepped up for him, giving him new living room furniture and showers throughout the week after his shower became unusable. He said Kenova’s Disaster Relief has also helped him with cleanup, and the Dragon Shop donated a washer and dryer.
“It was hard to stay positive,” he said. “Now that I’ve got some help and some furniture and I’m back here, I’m more positive every day.”
Fredeking’s home is directly next to the creek, which took out his entire back porch, fence and car. He said his house now has foundational damage and will never settle correctly.
Fredeking said that, in the past, he usually had time to move his car and alert his neighbors of the incoming flood, but this time was different.
“You’re not saving cars. You’re not saving anything,” he said.
Mark Connelly, another Huntington native who lives in Enslow Park with his wife, lost his beloved Mini Cooper and two other vehicles in the flood. He said he and his wife have also lost countless expensive rugs and personal items, as well as items from their old business, Scent From Heaven, where they sold essential oils, fragrances, herbs and spices.
He said even his garden and his strawberry patch were severely damaged by the flood.
“It was difficult watching them tow our stuff away and pick our rugs up and all the things you lose in 35 years, the things you’ve accumulated that whole time you’ve been married, and you just watch it go in the garbage,” Connelly said.
He said he and his wife have received little from their business insurance, and like several others in the area, they do not have flood insurance. He has, however, been given $500 from the American Red Cross that he used to rent another car, and a member of the On the Streets Committee in Huntington has been helping him clean out both of his homes in Enslow Park.
The committee member said West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) has been going door to door to assess damage and come up with a fundraiser to get appliances and water heaters to alleviate some of the stress.
“We’ve laughed and cried, hugged and kissed,” Connelly said about cleaning up his property with his wife.
Connelly pointed to a blocked-off exit on his side of the neighborhood and said that, in emergencies, there should be another exit on that side of Enslow Park for people to escape when the bridge at the opposite entrance is flooded.
Brianna Holley, who lives at Connelly’s end of Enslow Park, remembered that her neighbor who just had a baby was asleep and left to wake her up when she saw that the water was getting high. She said she and a few other neighbors all climbed up a nearby hill to escape and were given blankets, towels and extra clothing from nearby residents.
“It was intense, traumatic,” she said. “(My son) had nightmares days after. For a couple of days, it was bad.”
Holley said she had an SUV that was parked in front of her house that she also lost in the flood, although someone was willing to haul it and her air-conditioning unit away for free.
She said she has also received help from some of her neighbors, as well as from the American Red Cross, which gave her cleaning supplies, and a local church that is donating a refrigerator.
Holley lost her washer and dryer, refrigerator, furniture and hot water tank, as well as personal documents and family photos. She said when she came home after the flood, her couch had been moved completely and she was stepping over her refrigerator to get into the kitchen.
There is significant damage to the first floor of Holley’s home, but she said moving is not an option and her house is a family home. One of her best friends who lives a few houses over, however, said her house is being sold by her landlord and she will be leaving soon.
She said people who have restarted their lives in Enslow Park and have come together in a crisis are now having a difficult time staying after the flood.
“(The flood) is tearing apart a neighborhood … the other day we were in her backyard, sharing drinks and laughing, letting the kids play on her swing set,” Holley said.