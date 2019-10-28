HUNTINGTON — Kilts, bagpipes and plenty of tartan patterns accented Enslow Park Presbyterian Church on Sunday in a service that honors Scotland and Scottish heritage.
The service, called Kirkin’ of the Tartan, is celebrated every year by many Presbyterian churches in America. The service blesses the Scottish Tartan patterns representative of clans, families and Scottish regions.
The service honors the Scottish parishioners who formed the Presbyterian church during the Reformation of the 16th century. The Kirkin’ of the Tartan service was believed to have been created by Rev. Peter Marshall, who served as chaplain of the U.S. Senate until his death in 1949. The phrase translates to “churching of the tartan.”
“He had some concern about the treatment of Scottish people in the world at that time,” said Minister David Richards. “So he was the one that initiated this service, and many of us have kind of picked up on that every year.”
Richards fills in occasionally as minister because the church does not currently have a full-time minister.
He said he led Sunday’s service by following much of the same format created by Marshall. The service featured Scottish hymns and bagpiping.
The service also has a symbolic message on the importance of protecting religious freedoms around the world, Richards said. The Presbyterian faith was created in the 1500s after arising from displeasure of the hierarchy and religious teachings of the Roman Catholic Church.
“It tends to represent all families and clans of the earth, just as is the Kurdish people and some of these others,” he said. “We uphold the rights of the Muslim communities, too. They have a right to their worship. We are very much in favor of whatever we can do to lift up all people.”
Frank Lambertus played the role of the “Beadle” during the service, meaning he carried the Bible during the opening procession. Lambertus said he’s been participating in the service for at least the past 16 years.
“A lot of our people look forward to the service, especially with the piping,” he said. “It definitely makes it interesting for people.”
Sunday’s bagpiper role was filled by J.D. Lowman, of Sissonville, W.Va. During the service, Lowman played “Highland Cathedral,” “Amazing Grace” and “Ye Jacobites by Name.”
Lowman said he’s been playing the pipes since about 1972 and is always looking forward to showing off his craft to those who want to learn more about it.
