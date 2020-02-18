2020 Environmental Grant Program applications open

CHARLESTON — Applications are being accepted for West Virginia American Water’s 2020 Environmental Grant Program.

The program offers funding for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies in local communities.

The 2019 recipients included the Fourpole Creek Watershed Association ($2,452) for Huntington’s yard and stream program and Martha Elementary School ($2,200) to support an expanded classroom living stream.

Information and applications can be found on the Environmental Grant Program page of the company’s website. For additional information, email Bradley.Harris@amwater.com. Applications must be postmarked by March 31; recipients will be notified in April.

