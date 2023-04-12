The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Challenging the feds

Pictured in this June 2022 photo is the downstream side of a washed out creek crossing at Second Big Run in Lewis County, according to county landowner Suzanne Vance.

 FERC | Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — West Virginia and other environmental groups have filed a lawsuit challenging a federal agency finding that the Mountain Valley Pipeline isn’t likely to threaten endangered species.

The groups on Monday filed the lawsuit in the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals contesting the finding issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in February.

