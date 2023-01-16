The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Center of attention
Buy Now

Bill Gates, center, is introduced by Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, left, while U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., looks on during their conversation about West Virginia’s energy future at the Clay Center in Charleston on Monday.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

CHARLESTON — On the ninth anniversary of a Charleston specialty chemicals producer’s spill into the Elk River that left 300,000 people without clean drinking water, Dasani water bottles were distributed without ado at an energy talk in Charleston Monday.

The talk was between U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and a man who has been the world’s richest person for over a third of his adult life.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.