Big announcement

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan announces a long-awaited rule proposal for power plant carbon emissions at the University of Maryland Thursday.

 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency video screenshot

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new carbon dioxide emission limits for fossil fuel-fired plants in a move aimed at meeting climate goals to protect public health.

The EPA on Thursday unveiled proposed carbon pollution standards for coal and gas-fired power plants the agency estimates would yield up to $85 billion in net climate and public health benefits in the next two decades.

