CHARLESTON — After a century of struggle and decades of legislative setbacks, the right of American women to vote became the law of the land 100 years ago when U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed a proclamation certifying the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Despite the gravity of the event, the signing took place at 8 a.m. without speeches, photo opportunities or even an audience — behind the closed doors of Colby’s Washington, D.C., home.
The leaders of the nation’s two largest suffrage groups had asked to be on hand for the signing, along with delegations from their organizations and newsreel camera crews. Colby declined the requests, according to the National Constitution Center, saying that work already done to ratify the constitutional amendment in the 36 states needed to enact it “was more important than feeding the movie cameras” with a staged signing ceremony.
Work leading to votes supporting the amendment in Tennessee and West Virginia, two of the last three states needed give it legal standing, was certainly more dramatic than Colby’s signing of the document on Aug. 26, 1920.
Eight days earlier, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify, giving the amendment the three-fourths majority of state votes required for adoption. While the Tennessee Senate quickly voted in favor of women’s suffrage, debate dragged on for weeks in its House of Representatives, where votes of 42-42 were reached twice before the amendment passed by a one-vote margin.
That ratification victory was attributed to a letter 24-year-old freshman Rep. Harry T. Burns, the youngest man in the General Assembly, received from his mother on the morning of the final vote. “Hurrah, and vote for suffrage,” she wrote, “and don’t keep them in doubt.” Burns, among those who voted against the amendment before receiving the letter from home, heeded his mother’s advice and voted for the amendment, casting the single “aye” vote needed to break the deadlock.
Back in Washington, Colby could not certify ratification of the 19th Amendment until official documentation of Tennessee’s ratification could be examined. It arrived on a train from Nashville at 4 a.m. Aug. 26, 1920. Colby had a staff attorney review the papers before certifying that the ratification was official four hours later.
Trains also played a key role in delivering the one vote West Virginia needed to become the 34th state to ratify the 19th Amendment. An epic 2,500-mile rail journey, one leg of it aboard a chartered train, was required to bring a pro-suffrage state senator back to Charleston from a California vacation in time to break a tie vote on the ratification issue before a special legislative session expired.
West Virginia Gov. John Cornwell ordered the session to convene on Feb. 27, 1920, for what he said was “the purpose of passing the Susan B. Anthony Amendment to the federal Constitution, enfranchising women.” By the time the session got underway in Charleston, 32 states had already ratified the amendment, seven had rejected it and four others had, for varying reasons, opted not to vote. Oklahoma became the 33rd state to ratify on Feb. 28.
While suffrage supporters had support from both Republican and Democratic party leadership both nationally and at the state level, the outcome of West Virginia’s ratification vote remained uncertain.
The first attempt to enact legislation enabling women’s suffrage in West Virginia took place in 1867, through a bill introduced by Sen. Samuel Young, a Methodist minister from Pocahontas County. It was universally ignored by Young’s colleagues and never taken up. Two years later, Young introduced a second bill, this one designed to encourage Congress to take up the suffrage issue on the national level. This bill survived long enough for vote on the Senate floor, where it was defeated 12-8.
By the 1890s, suffragist clubs were active across northern West Virginia and the Northern Panhandle, and began to spread into the more rural counties to the south. Their influence was felt in Charleston, where in 1913, the House of Delegates passed a bill calling for a state referendum on women’s suffrage, which failed to clear the Senate. The same bill cleared both houses in 1915, but was soundly defeated by a public referendum vote in which nearly three out of four voters cast ballots against the proposal. Only the state’s northernmost counties — Brooke and Hancock — voted for women’s suffrage.
“The suffragists in the state were demoralized by that vote,” said Renate Pore, a member of the Kanawha Valley National Organization for Women chapter and an organizer of 100th Anniversary of Suffrage in West Virginia events. “But it was absolutely essential to get West Virginia in the ‘yes’ column in 1920. Virginia had already voted ‘no’ and other southern states were expected to do the same.”
Carrie Chapman Catt, who succeeded Susan B. Anthony as president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA), personally contacted Gov. Cornwell in an effort to have him bring 19th Amendment ratification to a vote in 1920 by calling the special session. At that time, the Legislature normally met every other year, and 1920 was an “off” year.
For the 12 days of the special session, delegations from several suffragist organizations established headquarters in Charleston hotels, from which they lobbied legislators at the nearby State Capitol, then located in downtown Charleston. Anti-suffrage activists, including a delegation from the Maryland Legislature, which had just shot down ratification, did the same.
On March 1, a vote on ratification by the Senate ended in a 14-14 tie, prompting President Woodrow Wilson to send telegrams the following day to the two Democrats casting “no” votes — Sens. J.E. Frazier of Putnam County and Milton Burr of Jefferson — urging them to support ratification.
On March 3, the House approved ratification with a 47-40 vote, while a second vote by the Senate ended in another 14-14 deadlock. The lack of a positive ratification vote was dispiriting to suffrage supporters.
“Equal suffrage very doubtful this year,” read a headline appearing in The Charleston Gazette following the second tie vote. The two tie votes “seriously endanger” ratification of the amendment in time for women to vote in the November election, according to a wire story by Herbert L. Grimm. “The coming presidential election was intended to mark the success of the movement for equal rights launched in America more than 100 years ago.”
But that mood was at least partially dispelled when it was reported that Republican Sen. Jesse Bloch, of Wheeling, had been contacted in California where he was vacationing. Bloch, the millionaire son of Samuel Bloch, co-founder of the company that produced Mail Pouch chewing tobacco, told reporters he favored ratifying the 19th Amendment.
The next day, Lenna Yost, president of the West Virginia Equal Suffrage Association, confirmed that Bloch was “heartily in favor of suffrage.” He was also on his way to Charleston to break the deadlocked Senate vote, she said.
In the days that followed, The Charleston Gazette reported that the national Republican organization had arranged to have a chartered plane and off-duty mail plane pilot standing by in Chicago to fly the senator and his wife to Charleston once their train arrived in the Windy City. Later, the Republican organization was said to have chartered a train to take the Blochs from Chicago to Cincinnati, to connect with a commercial passenger train for the final leg to Charleston, when it turned out Mrs. Bloch had no interest in flying.
According to “History of Women’s Suffrage, 1900 to 1920,” it was later determined that a private donor, Captain Victor Heinze of Cincinnati, arranged the chartered train to hasten the senator’s arrival in Charleston.
Cornwell and Senate President Charles Sinsel, R-Taylor, managed to keep the special session from adjourning while waiting for Bloch to arrive. Meanwhile, the cross-continent trip by rail and possible airplane to break the tie in the suffrage vote captured national attention.
“Senator Bloch appears to hold the fate of suffrage in West Virginia in the hollow of his hand,” The New York Times reported as the tobacco magnate sped toward Charleston.
“An airplane flight to hasten State Senator Bloch’s arrival in Charleston was arranged by Republican managers,” The Associated Press reported. Bloch needed to arrive in the West Virginia capital by Wednesday, March 10, “to block the special session from ending.”
The Wheeling Daily News added a local embellishment, positing that the exact location of Bloch’s whereabouts was not publicly released “to prevent kidnapping,” presumably by anti-suffrage activists.
Another political drama unfolded in the Statehouse while the Blochs were veering eastward when A.W. Montgomery, a senator from Logan County who had resigned and moved to Illinois months before the special session, attempted to be seated in an effort to break the tie in favor of the anti-suffragists.
Cornwell produced Montgomery’s letter of resignation and other documents verifying his departure from office, and the Senate voted not to allow him to participate in the ratification vote.
Finally, at 2:25 a.m. March 10, Bloch’s train arrived in Charleston, where he was greeted by suffrage leaders and escorted to the Kanawha Hotel, where he caught a few hours of sleep before appearing at the Statehouse.
“I am glad I will have the pleasure of casting my vote for the suffrage amendment,” he told a Gazette reporter before checking in. “I also want to praise the 14 fellow members of the Senate who have stood together solidly to hold the special session together until my arrival. It is they who deserve any credit for whatever good may come of my vote.”
Bloch was traveling light, according to the Gazette reporter, arriving at the hotel with only an overnight bag, a thermos of coffee and a bag of golf clubs. His wife remained in Chicago to rest up from the rail journey.
Later that day, Bloch walked to the Capitol from the hotel at the appointed hour of 2 p.m. When seen entering the building, a burst of cheers and applause broke out from a gallery packed with onlookers, most of them women “who occupied every possible point of vantage, while men stood in the window frames and on radiators,” according to a Gazette account.
“He was wearing a dark double-breasted business suit of a stylish cut, tortoise shell glasses, and incessantly smoked cigarettes using a long, amber holder,” wrote the Gazette scribe.
After casting the tie-breaking vote, there was more cheering and celebration.
“To me, the West Virginia victory means that 70 years of struggle are over, and that the women of America are enfranchised,” said NAWSA president Catt at the time.
“I think without the win in West Virginia, suffragists would have lost the momentum for ratification in 1920,” Pore said.
“The importance of West Virginia’s vote can also be measured in how far the national leadership went to bring Jesse Bloch back from California by proposing to have a mail carrier plane pick him up in Chicago. It was also unprecedented for the governor and president of the Senate to keep the Senate in town whey they had already twice defeated the amendment. Yes, I think West Virginia as the 34th state to ratify was a key to the amendment.”