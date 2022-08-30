HUNTINGTON — The Epilepsy Foundation of West Virginia is seeking sponsors and participants for its Walk to End Epilepsy on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Ritter Park.
There are four levels of sponsorship beginning at $500. Organizations interested in sponsoring the walk may contact Kira Eyring, regional director, at keyring@efa.org or 410-454-0917.
Individuals may walk for free or form a fundraising team. Participants donating $50 or more will receive a T-shirt. All participants with epilepsy receive free T-shirts. Register at www.walktoendepilepsy.org/westvirginia. Children’s activities, food and information about epilepsy will be provided.
The Epilepsy Foundation of West Virginia is a chapter of the national Epilepsy Foundation of America. It is dedicated to the welfare of the more than 21,500 people living with epilepsy in West Virginia and surrounding areas. The Foundation provides public education programs that foster community awareness to improve healthcare, and community support programs to all persons affected by epilepsy.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.