The Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia is seeking teens aged 13-17 who are living with epilepsy to apply to take part in the Epilepsy Foundation Teens Speak Up on Sunday, Feb. 26 to Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the Hilton Washington, D.C. Capitol Hill.
Teens Speak Up brings teens living with epilepsy and a parent/guardian to Washington, D.C., to receive advocacy training and meet with their congressional offices to share their stories and advocate for policies that are vital to the epilepsy community. It is also an opportunity for teens with epilepsy to connect with one another.
One teen representative from West Virginia will be chosen to participate. For more information and to be nominated to apply, contact Kira Eyring at keyring@efa.org.
