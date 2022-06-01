BARBOURSVILLE — Erma’s Angels to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease is planning two fundraisers.
Live music and food are planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater. Gates open at 1 p.m. with festival seating.
Performances include the Barry Frazee Band, the Jason Mays Band and the Rick Huckaby Band from Nashville.
Tickets are $20 adults, $5 ages 12-18 and free for 12 and younger.
For more information, call Rod Warden, 304-654-9616 or visit Erma’s Angels on Facebook.
On Saturday, June 11, there will be a 10th annual Ride to End Alzheimer’s at the Barboursville American Legion Post 177. Registration opens at 10 a.m., and kickstands up at noon. There will be a police escort, and the ride will end back at the Barboursville American Legion Post 177 for food and raffles.
Drivers pay $25, and passengers pay $10.
For more information, visit Erma’s Angels on Facebook or call Rachel at 304-208-6606.
