HUNTINGTON — Five students from Huntington High School were recognized Friday as winners in the Carter G. Woodson Essay Contest, the final event in this year’s Black History Month activities organized by the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall University.
The 2020 Carter G. Woodson Essay Awards Banquet was held in the John Marshall Dining Room in the Memorial Student Center in Huntington. First-place winners were Ian Tsai, a senior; Tim’Mara Wagoner, a junior; and sophomores Claire Burbery, Taylor Nunley and Blaise Schray. Each winner received $100. In addition, the students’ teachers, Kayla Dyer, David Williams and Hunter Roush, were recognized during the banquet.
Professor Burnis Morris, director of the Woodson Lyceum, said this year featured the most successful contest he had experienced during his 17 years at Marshall. He said 140 essays were submitted, with the teachers reducing the number of entries to be judged to 33.
The essays were judged by Betty Dennison, Jacqueline Proctor, Patricia Proctor, Mitzi Sinnott, Victoria Smith and Tamra Workman.