CHARLESTON — A West Virginia Department of Transportation employee who developed an app to track the state’s roadways and maintenance needs can maintain the rights to his intellectual property, the West Virginia Ethics Commission determined earlier this month.

Even if the department’s use of the app results in any improvements to its function, Highways engineer Charles Murphy still maintains the rights to the app, according to the opinion the commission adopted during its monthly meeting.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

