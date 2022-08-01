The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Derrick Evans, right, exits the Sidney L. Christie U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building after being arraigned on federal charges in 2021 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia delegate who was taken to court for his actions in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, has inked a book deal about his prosecution after he was convicted of attempting to stop the 2020 Presidential Election from being certified in Washington, D.C.

Defiance Press announced the book deal Monday and said Evans will finish his manuscript while he serves out the remainder of his prison sentence.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University.

