HUNTINGTON — Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia delegate who was taken to court for his actions in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, has inked a book deal about his prosecution after he was convicted of attempting to stop the 2020 Presidential Election from being certified in Washington, D.C.
Defiance Press announced the book deal Monday and said Evans will finish his manuscript while he serves out the remainder of his prison sentence.
The former West Virginia delegate reported to prison last week to serve a three-month sentence for his actions Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C., where hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol to interrupt Congress as it certified election results.
District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth called Evans a leader of the events that day who “egged” other rioters on. Evans admitted his guilt to one count of civil disorder, a class D federal felony.
Founder and Publisher of Defiance Press David Thomas Roberts said it is the company’s duty to bring manuscripts public to show the "overreach of federal authorities and injustices" that came from the Jan. 6 incident.
According to the publisher’s website, it offers partner publishing for authors with significant social media audiences. The company’s book offerings are typically political and include books penned by former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who came to fame for his outspoken stance of immigration.
Evans is currently at the Milan Federal Correctional Institution in Michigan, a low-security federal correctional institution that holds 1,474 inmates, and is expected to be released in late October.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
