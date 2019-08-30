HUNTINGTON — The Coalfield Development Corp. got an early start celebrating the holiday weekend by hosting its annual Labor Day Celebration on Thursday with a new twist this year.
Taking what is traditionally an event to honor and recognize employees, this year the CDC, based in Wayne, extended an invitation to the public in hopes of providing insight about what the company does and some of the unique social enterprises that call their West Edge Factory home.
"Today is like an open house. Because we've been working at it for so long, we couldn't have big groups of people in here before because it was a liability issue," said founder and CEO Brandon Dennison. "The building was a liability after sitting vacant for 12 years. So now we have a whole new roof and electrical system, we've secured the building, new HVAC system, so this is our chance to show the community what we've been up to inside the walls. I think a lot of people have been curious, and now we get to share."
The total revitalization project will surmount to a $15 million tab, but Dennison said the organization is taking it step by step to ensure everything is done right. After acquiring the property five years ago, he said the front portion of the building is now available for a variety of public uses.
"It's probably about 60% complete, but for this front part of the building we now have a certificate of occupancy for music shows, weddings and special events, and then of course we have a wood shop, T-shirt company, solar company and agriculture company in business here."
Those businesses - Big Ugly Woodshop, Refresh Appalachia, Revitalize Appalachia, Saws Edge Workshop and SustainU Clothing - are running operations from inside the West Edge Factory. Dennison made it clear the event was as much to celebrate those individuals as it was the overall project.
"Coalfield Development is all about rebuilding the Appalachian economy so we have good jobs again. In building an economy for the future, we really want to honor the workers who got us where we are and all the workers on our staff who make our projects happen," said Dennison.
"We want to honor them and take care of our current workers, while also celebrating our vision for the future. That's our little version of Labor Day."
The renovated space draws connections between the building's current use and what it was historically known as - a clothing factory.
In the 1960s, Brooklyn-based clothing manufacturer Corbin LLC took over the factory; the company found success making flat-front men's trousers, suits and sports coats, and other garments for both men and women that were sold throughout the United States. After the company changed directions at the turn of the millennium, business plummeted, causing the plant to close its doors in 2002.
"We even brought back some of the colors that Corbin had. Their workers got two weeks off work every year - one week they could do whatever they wanted, and the second week they came in and painted this place. So we painted it the same color to honor the history of the building," property manager Luke Huffman said, eyes scanning the room.
In addition to a new paint job, Huffman coordinated the new electrical and fire suppression systems in order to get the building reopened.
"I can't say I'm relaxed, but at the same time I'm like, 'OK, here it is.' There are still several things that need done in here, but you aren't going to fall through the floor. Everybody is safe and secure in this front part," Huffman said.
Dennison said the Labor Day celebration has helped solidify the CDC's vision to create a space that truly belongs to the community by taking something that was once an eyesore and transforming it into a space that encourages and promotes creativity.