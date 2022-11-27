Avaleen Cain, 10, of Huntington, purchases a hot chocolate while spending the morning with her siblings Caroline Cain, 5, and Parker Cain, 8, as The Wild Ramp conducts the second annual Holiday Lights and Chocolate Bites event on Saturday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Chocolate makes any holiday a little bit sweeter.
Things were certainly sweet in West Huntington on Saturday when The Wild Ramp hosted its second annual Holiday Lights and Chocolate Bites event for the community.
Set up in the covered area behind the facility, the event showcased local food vendors serving and selling chocolate treats, as well as a Hot Cocoa Bar that featured hot chocolate recipes from around the world. The Wild Ramp Harvest Kitchen also served chocolate creations prepared by chef Jedediah Thornburgh.
The event was held as part of Small Business Saturday festivities planned across the city.
