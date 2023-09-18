RACINE — John Slack Park in Racine is set to host the 12th rendition of the Big Coal River Heritage Festival on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
The free-admission event will again welcome food vendors, local crafters and entertainers to provide a family friendly day of recreation to attendees.
According to festival organizers, almost 4,000 people attended the event throughout the day last year, improving on 2021’s attendance of about 3,000.
“If everyone shows up that I’ve sent a contract to, there will be over 80 vendors this year,” said event co-founder Sherri Sharps. “It will be our biggest event so far if everyone shows up that has requested a contract.”
Sharps highlighted some of the activities that children can enjoy at this year’s event.
“This year we’ve got a petting zoo for the kids, pony rides for the kids along with face painting,” said Sharps. “There’s something for absolutely everyone, young and old. We’ve got quilting and embroidery for the people who have done all of those in the past for my age group of ladies. There will also be jewelry for sale. There’s something for everybody.”
The Southern Draw Band and the Lincoln County Cloggers will take the stage and provide entertainment at the festival for the second consecutive year.
Southern Draw is a band from Kanawha County that plays a collection of classic country music, bluegrass and gospel. The Lincoln County Cloggers consists of dancers from multiple age groups who perform traditional southern clog dancing.
“They’re coming back because so many people requested them. People were just amazed with those,” Sharps said of the Lincoln County Cloggers.
The restored one-room schoolhouse will also be open to visitors during the festival.
“The kids can go in, sit down and have their picture taken like they did in the old days. We will have a lady there who is dressed in the costume of how teachers dressed back then. Judy Ballard will be there to answer any questions. The school has been there for a long time and is in progress of being restored, taken care of and upgraded. It was initially at Drawdy, and they brought it down to put it in the park,” said Sharps.
Sharps shared why she and festival co-founder Mary Browning decided to start the event.
“Mary (Browning) and I had been talking for years about utilizing the park and trying to get more tourism started over here in Boone County, because we have a beautiful county,” she said. “We have a lady from Parkersburg that came down here and she was just fascinated by how friendly people were here. We have returned visitors that have been with us from the beginning and people who tell us they look forward to coming to the heritage every year. We have people from North Carolina and some coming from Florida. This year we have vendors from Morgantown coming here for the first time,” Sharps said.
Browning also shared her excitement for the upcoming festival.
“This is a wonderful event. We’ve worked hard to prove ourselves, and I think we have,” she said. “We’ve brought tourism into the county, and we hope to do it for years to come. The importance of the heritage (festival) or anything else that the Big Coal River Heritage Inc. does is to provide an avenue for our people to showcase what they can do and enjoy.”
For more information regarding the festival and how to become a vendor, contact Sharps at 304-836-5348.
You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.
