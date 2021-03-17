HUNTINGTON — A one-night, virtual event designed to educate and highlight the importance of Black Greek Letter Organizations is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
"All We Do is Step, Stroll and Hop?" is an interactive, innovative, multimedia educational session that dispels stereotypes about Black Greeks. This marks the first time an event like this has been held in Huntington.
"If all you know about Black Greeks is stepping, strolling and hopping, you don't know much about Black Greeks at all," coordinator of Fraternity and Sorority Life Corey Cunningham said.
"Black Greek life plays an important perspective that people don’t know, and this is all about presenting a cultural context that Black Greek life brings at the national level, but also in our own community," he added.
Rasheed Ali Cromwell from the Harbor Institute will serve as the featured speaker for the event. Harbor Institute is an educational consulting firm based out of Washington, D.C., that seeks to offer an innovative program in the areas of diversity and inclusion, leadership development and cultural empowerment.
The event was initially scheduled to take place in February, but had to be moved. It is a campuswide event open to students and administrators interested in learning about Black Greek Letter Organizations.
Those who want to attend can register online at https://bit.ly/38Sgx3f.