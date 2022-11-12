HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s School of Art and Design’s Birke Art Gallery’s move to downtown Huntington next week will be highlighted with a grand reopening celebration.
Once nestled between the music and media schools behind the brick walls of Smith Hall, The Birke will join the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll and student galleries, also located on the first floor of the Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
The gallery’s move to the Visual Arts Center will be celebrated Wednesday, Nov. 16, with a grand reopening ceremony from 5-8 p.m. at the new location. The event is free and open to the public.
The Birke opened in 1977 as the Marshall University Art Gallery but was renamed for Helen Birke, of Huntington. The gallery hosts six exhibitions each year featuring work by students, faculty and professional artists, including an annual juried student exhibition now in its 37th year.
The new space has high ceilings, with natural light filling two distinct areas joined by a walkway. The gallery’s wide and tall windows overlooking 3rd Avenue allow natural light to fill the room. Jamie Platt, director of galleries for the School of Art and Design, said the space having two cohesive areas will allow the school to be creative in the way it is curated.
“One of the exciting things about this move is that the new Birke Art Gallery has windows, giant windows facing Third Avenue,” Platt said. “Passersby will at last be able to glimpse from the street the vibrant, creative atmosphere inside the Visual Arts Center. Once they see it, they’re going to want to come in and see it up close, and they can.”
Mark Zanter, interim director of the School of Art and Design, said Wednesday’s event will feature student-only art from senior capstone projects, dubbed “Foundations Review: Selected Student Works,” which will be reviewed by a foundation.
Projects range from ceramics to sculpture, painting and more. The Carroll Gallery will also feature a senior capstone exhibition by Haylee Reggi, and student art will be on display in the student gallery.
The opening of “Foundations Review: Selected Student Works” will include a reception from 5-6:30 p.m., with awards being announced at 5:30 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through Dec. 1.
Platt said the event will be a great reunion opportunity for the school’s past and current members.
The new gallery space was once home to the Brad D. Smith Business Incubator, which merged earlier this year with the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (iCenter) in the Lewis College of Business and the Brad D. Smith Center for Business Innovation.
The public is always encouraged to visit the galleries, the stakeholders said. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
