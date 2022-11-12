The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s School of Art and Design’s Birke Art Gallery’s move to downtown Huntington next week will be highlighted with a grand reopening celebration.

Once nestled between the music and media schools behind the brick walls of Smith Hall, The Birke will join the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll and student galleries, also located on the first floor of the Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave. in Huntington.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

