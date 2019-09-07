The Herald-Dispatch
CEREDO - An historic Ceredo home that has benefited from preservation efforts in recent years will be unveiled during a special event beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
The Z.D. Ramsdell House, 1108 B St., Ceredo, will be the focus of the Ramsdell House Museum and Ceredo Settlers Memorial Dedication.
The house was built in 1858 by Zophar and Almeda Ramsdell, who were among a group of abolitionists from the northeastern United States who founded Ceredo.
Their house is believed to be the first brick house built in the town and also was believed to be a final stop on the Underground Railroad, which helped slaves migrate to freedom by escaping into Ohio.
According to Matthew A. Perry, a history teacher at C-K Middle School, the house, especially the interior, had fallen into some disrepair. However, the city of Ceredo, led by new Ramsdell House director Deborah Wolfe and intern Cody Straley, worked to restore and preserve the house, setting the stage for Sunday's grand reopening.
The dedication begins at 3 p.m., but the house will be open all afternoon for citizens to explore and talk to authors and historians, many of them in period attire.
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams will deliver the keynote address during the event, and there will be other speakers as well as music. Other aspects include book signings with authors Perry, Robert Thompson and Jack Dickinson.
An open house with free tours and an ice cream social will last until 6 p.m.