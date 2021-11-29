HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Autism Training Center will host a virtual fundraising event next month to help expand the College Program for Students with Autism Spectrum Disorder at Marshall University.
In its second year, the event, “Stories from the Spectrum: Building for the Future,” will run from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
It will feature inspiring stories, auction items and special guest appearances. The Dr. Ruth Sullivan Autism Champion Award will be presented to Barbara Becker-Cottrill to honor her career dedicated to supporting those diagnosed with autism and their families.
Those interested in attending the virtual event can register and donate at bit.ly/3cc76NB.
The West Virginia Autism Training Center provides support to individuals with autism as they pursue a life of quality. One of those support programs is the College Program for Students with Autism Spectrum Disorder at Marshall.
Questions about this event can be directed to Marc Ellison, executive director of the West Virginia Autism Training Center, by phone at 304-696-2848 or by e-mail at ellison13@marshall.edu.
