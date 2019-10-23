HUNTINGTON — A local mother has organized an event focusing on her perceived injustice in the West Virginia judicial system.

Simply Sweet Silence The Violence All event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at 1718 Buffington Ave. in Huntington. Event organizer Felicia Hendricks said the event will focus on black lives lost within the local justice system, which include her sons, Tyree and Don’te Hendricks, as well as Donald Tank Smith, who received a life sentence under West Virginia’s three-strike rule.

