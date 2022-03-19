HUNTINGTON — Some families in the Tri-State have been searching for years or even decades for missing loved ones — one family holding out hope for almost 81 years.
With the help of Kay Nolan, those families and the community at large are invited to a missing persons event Sunday, March 20.
Nolan, of Ashland, has volunteered for over a decade for various national and local missing persons organizations, including the Center for Search and Investigations (CFSI), which assists in locating missing children.
The event will be in Ashland from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Boyd County Library Midland Branch in the public meeting room.
“The missing people in the Tri-State have really been on my heart. I left one organization in December and decided to concentrate on the ones in the area,” Nolan said.
Private investigator Salvatore A. Grasso and Nolan will speak at the event. Five of the six families who will attend will share their stories with the community. Anyone who attends the event is welcome to speak as well.
Among the missing individuals who will be discussed is Melissa Jane Blevins. Blevins was last seen 12 years ago on Feb. 21, 2010, in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was 30 at the time, and was described as a Caucasian woman who stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and is 140 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.
Blevins was last seen leaving her home on Boundary Street in Portsmouth to go to the store but never returned, and the family has not heard from her since. Nolan said some people think Melissa may have traveled to Kentucky, but that she had no vehicle, and her mother does not believe she would have abandoned her daughter.
One family that will attend Sunday’s event has been trying to find Maudie Mae Diamond Burton for almost 81 years. Burton went missing March 31, 1941, when she was 28, in Louisa, Kentucky. She is a Caucasian woman who was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 145 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.
Burton was arrested and falsely accused of neglecting her children after her husband made a police report. She was placed in Lawrence County Jail, but after investigations was found innocent. Burton has not been found since being released.
The most recent missing persons report is for Edward Tate Jr., also known as “Eddie” or “Tater,” who was last seen a year ago on March 7, 2021, in Ashland. Tate, who was 32 at the time, was identified as a Caucasian male with brown hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 125 pounds. He has a tattoo of the word “tater” on the side of his neck and a rebel flag on his left shoulder.
Tate was last known to be in an area of Marsh Hill Drive in Cannonsburg, Kentucky, as he went to pick up food for his family but never returned. He was driving a white two-door Chevrolet Cobalt with a license plate number BJK056. The vehicle has a dent on the hood.
Dixie Barker has been missing for 39 years and was last seen Feb. 8, 1983, at the age of 56 in Ashland. She was described as a Caucasian woman with brown hair and blue eyes who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 105 pounds.
Barker was last seen at the trailer she shared with her son in the 3400 block of South 29th Street in Ashland. Barker’s personal belongings were at the trailer and there were no eyewitnesses. Barker has a scar from appendix surgery and a scar on her upper leg, close to her hip.
Janet Jolene Stephens-Brown, also from Ashland, has been missing for 12 years, since age 25. She was described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Brown has a small scar on her chest. She has several tattoos, which include two hearts on each forearm and the names “Ashley” and “Michael” and “Sugar and Spice” on her right shoulder blade. She also wears glasses.
Brown was last seen at her home on the evening of Oct. 14, 2009, in the area of Walters Street and Junior Food Mart in Ashland. All her personal belongings were left at her residence and there is no evidence she intentionally fled the area.
Kayla Marie Eitel has been missing since Jan. 4, 2016, in Sciotoville, Ohio, at the age of 25. She was described as a Caucasian woman with long, blond hair and green eyes who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 125-140 pounds. Kayla has several tattoos, including a star above each of her breasts, a faded bird on her buttocks, a heart with the name “Shaylyn” with checkers on her back-left shoulder, stars wrapping around her right side and stars on her left thumb. Both of her ears are pierced.
Eitel was last seen in Highland Bend on Perishing Avenue in Sciotoville. She was staying with her boyfriend, who is now deceased, at his home. Her family has not heard from her since she disappeared and does not think she would have left her daughter.
Nolan said she wants to thank Service Office Supply in Flatwoods, Kentucky, and the former owner of Callihans, Talmedge Callahan, for the help they offered printing flyers, providing gas for traveling and meals for the families searching for their lost family members.
“It’s important to the community to be aware that there are missing people in the Tri-State area. These families need your support. I think as a community it’s good to come together and just let them know that we love them and that we haven’t forgotten their loved one,” Nolan said.
To report information regarding Burton or Brown, contact the Kentucky State Police Department at 606-928-6421. To report information regarding Blevins, contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101. To report information regarding Tate, contact the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department at 606-739-5135. To report information regarding Barker, contact the Ashland Police Department at 606-327-2020. To report information regarding Eitel, contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566.
All missing persons information can also be reported to Grasso at 859-592-4200.