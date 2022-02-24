MAN, W.Va. — On the morning of Saturday, Feb. 26, 1972, 125 people perished and more than 4,000 were left homeless in the wake of a devastating wave of water now historically known as the Buffalo Creek flood.
Fifty years to the day, Feb. 26, 2022, will also be a Saturday, but this time, it will be a day of remembrance of the coal mine dam failure that caused trauma and heartache for so many in the long line of communities that encompass Buffalo Creek.
To mark the tragedy a half-century later, the Man Lions Club and the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library have partnered for a program at the Little Theater at Man High School, a fitting location since the school was used by the American Red Cross to house and care for many flood survivors in its aftermath.
Man Lions Club President and retired Buffalo Creek Memorial Library director Elizabeth Tackett says the program will feature a historical presentation by a group of professors and graduate assistants from West Virginia University. Those involved, Tackett said, include MaryAnn Steinmiller and Crystal Coon, two WVU graduate assistants who have put together an exhibit called the Buffalo Creek Disaster 50th Anniversary project.
Retired Man High School science teacher and flood survivor Billy Jack Dickerson will also give a presentation. The event will culminate with the reading of the names of the deceased and a balloon release.
After the program, attendees may return to the school’s cafeteria to spend time with each other.
Tackett, who helps organize remembrance events every year, said the purpose is to remember and honor those whose lives were affected or lost in the flood.
“We’re expecting at least 150-plus people. That’s what we’re expecting, and that’s what we’re hoping for,” Tackett said. “But you know what? If we have it and we have 50 people, we have done what we can do to pay respect and honor those people who lost their lives, and that’s the purpose of it all — to not forget and to not forget our history.”
