LOGAN, W.Va. — Events are being planned to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain later this summer.
For several days throughout late August and early September 1921, southern West Virginia was the site of the largest labor uprisings in American history. Nearly 100 people were killed when armed warfare broke out on Blair Mountain in Logan County between thousands of pro-union coal miners and armed forces consisting of deputies sent by Logan County Sheriff Don Chafin, coal companies and the West Virginia State Police.
The battle came to an end when federal troops arrived at the site Sept. 2, 1921. The uprising is considered to be the culmination of a series of mine and labor wars that had been fought since 1912.
Since late 2018, the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum, based in Matewan, has been gearing up for the centennial of the battle. With the help of a growing list of partners throughout West Virginia and other states, the museum has announced several events as part of an effort called the Blair 100.
“The Blair Centennial is really about unifying efforts across Appalachia to commemorate the battle as it happened a hundred years ago, celebrate this idea of solidary and inclusiveness that was represented at the battle with an integrated army that was multiracial and multilingual, and also, we want to memorialize the men, women and children that fought in the mine wars that fought for the rights that we sometimes take advantage of today, like the great weekend,” said MacKenzie Walker, executive director of the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum.
Walker said the Blair 100 events will be a statewide effort spanning from Morgantown to McDowell County, as well as some other states. The official Blair 100 kickoff event will be a concert at the Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston that will feature two musicians behind the soundtrack of the 1987 film “Matewan.”
The bulk of events will take place around the same time, which is scheduled for Labor Day weekend. Prior to the kickoff, two virtual events and a film festival will be held.
The United Mine Workers of America (UMW) is also organizing a march that aims to retrace the miners’ march a century ago.
The march will begin in Marmet on Friday, Sept. 3, and end in Sharples on Sunday, Sept. 5, with marchers walking approximately 15 miles per day.
The current schedule of events includes:
- The Road to Blair Mountain: Commemorating the West Virginia Mine Wars — virtual, Saturday, June 20 (more details and Zoom link coming).
- Battle of Blair Mountain 100 Years Later: Roundtable Discussion — Significance for Working People Today — 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 — virtual, free (must register online).
- Labor Film Festival — 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center at Marshall University in Huntington.
- Retracing the Miners March to Blair Mountain — Organized by the UMW — 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 (estimated times).
- Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial Kickoff Event — 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at the Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
- Museums, Labor and Social Activism: A Symposium Presented by the West Virginia Association of Museums — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston.
- Fifth annual Reuther-Pollack Labor History Symposium — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the First State Capitol, 1413 Eoff St., Wheeling.
- Re-enactment of the Murder of Sid Hatfield and Ed Chambers — noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the McDowell County Courthouse, 90 Wyoming St., Welch.
- New Books About the Mine Wars: A Reading and Discussion with Authors — 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St., Charleston.
- The Terror of the Tug — 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at McArts Amphitheater, Mount View Road, Kimball.
- Solidarity Supper, Storytelling and Songs — noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Big Laurel Learning Center, Kermit.
- Guided Walking Tour of Historic Matewan — 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
- “I Come Creeping,” new paintings by Chris DeMaria — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum, 401 Mate St., Matewan.
- Blair Centennial Finale hosted by UMW at the annual Labor Day Rally — 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at John Slack Memorial Park, Racine.
- Blair Mountain Lecture Series — Sept. 8 through Nov. 17 at UVA Wise in Virginia.
- Coalfields Heritage Festival — 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, Welch.
In addition to the partnerships coordinating events, the Blair Centennial has several event sponsors, which include the UMW, National Coal Heritage Area Authority, Wolfe, Williams and Reynolds Law Firm, United Steel Workers Local Union 3657, West Virginia Labor History Association, Battle of Homestead Foundation, Pennsylvania Labor History Society, West Virginia Chapter of the Industrial Workers of the World, United Steelworkers District 8 and the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO.
For more information about the Blair 100 effort, including more details about each of the events listed and sponsorship information, visit www.blair100.com on the web. Blair 100 also has a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/blairmtn100, which is continually adding new information regarding the events.