HUNTINGTON - Eighteen years after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil, Sept. 11 still is observed by many who continue to take up the mantle to "never forget" what happened on that fateful day in 2001.
Locally, the Cabell County Career Technology Center will conduct a special flag retirement ceremony and day of remembrance at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Honor guard/color guard services will be provided by American Legion Post 16 in conjunction with other area American Legion and VFW posts. Woodmen Life has donated a new flag to fly in front of the school.
The governors of Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia are asking all residents to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday in remembrance of all the lives lost as a result of the 9/11 attacks. Flags will also be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11.
Volunteering or giving back is also a way some choose to remember those lost on 9/11.
At King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, a memorial blood drive will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Health Education Center, lower level of the Lexington Avenue Parking Garage. Walk-ins are welcome, or to schedule an appointment, call 800-775-2522 or visit KyBloodCenter.org.
As a thank you to donors on Wednesday, the Kentucky Blood Center will give all donors a free "9/11 Never Forget" T-shirt.
Later, the annual Marshall March of Remembrance will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday as a procession of Marshall students carry 75 flags from the Marshall Rec Center on 5th Avenue, south on 20th Street, to Spring Hill Cemetery. The students will place the flags in the Healing Field, a display of American flags in the cemetery, before joining the Patriot Day ceremony.
This year's Patriot Day Ceremony, an annual observance to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terrorist attacks, at the cemetery will include local officials, first responders, veterans of the U.S. military, Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District Executive Director Kevin Brady and patriotic music from local singers. This ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the cemetery. Light refreshments will be provided afterward.
Thursday, Sept. 12, will be set aside as a "day of reflection" before the Healing Field display, which was put in place Sept. 5, is taken down Friday, Sept. 13.