HUNTINGTON — The sun is shining a little brighter this May with the return of several events to commemorate Memorial Day or enjoy the long weekend.
With COVID-19 numbers dropping and the number of vaccinated individuals rising, it’s beginning to feel like a return to normalcy. With Memorial Day weekend just around the corner, here are some events to look forward to:
In Ironton, residents can expect the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade to be closer to normal than the one displayed in 2020. The parade is distinguished as being the longest continuously running parade in the country, having taken place each year since 1868.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, and will be accompanied by a military flyover around 9:40 a.m., with civilian pilots expected to fly over the parade route. The annual Catholic Charity Fair, absent last year, will be serving limited-menu meals before and after the parade as well.
The parade is one of many events scheduled in Ironton for Memorial Day weekend. On Friday, May 28, a fireworks display starts at 9 p.m. Additionally, a Civil War veterans wreath-laying event will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, and an annual wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday.
In Huntington on Memorial Day, the annual Community Memorial Day Celebration will commence at the Memorial Arch at 11 a.m. The event has been sponsored by the Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.
Highlights of the event include special guests, such as keynote speaker West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins, as well as speakers representing the city of Huntington, the Veterans Administration and U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. Additionally, the Marine Corps League will escort memorial wreath presenters and assist in the presentation of “The Meaning of a Flag-Draped Casket.”
In addition, there are a number of events taking place during the weekend, most of them related to music. On May 28, 9th Street Live, with music provided by Of the Dell with Cutler Station, will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on 9th Street in downtown Huntington. On May 29, Taps at Heritage will host the third annual Brewgrass Craft Beer and Music Festival, at Heritage Station at 210 11th St., from 1 to 5 p.m.
On May 29 in Genoa, Rustic Ravines will host an annual Memorial Day Weekend Party from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will include an all-you-can-eat barbecue buffet from 5 to 9 p.m., a raffle for prizes, and live music from 5 to 10 p.m.
In addition to festive celebrations, there are ceremonies honoring both living and fallen veterans.
American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187, located in Winfield, West Virginia, will conduct three Memorial Day ceremonies Monday. The first will be conducted at the Putnam County Judicial Building at 10 a.m. The second will be conducted at Valley View Cemetery in Hurricane at 11:45 a.m. and will feature the presence of the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers. The third and final will be conducted at Haven of Rest Cemetery in Red House at 2 p.m.
American Legion Post 139, located in Milton, will conduct ceremonies at 11 sites across the area, in which they will fire three volleys and play taps to honor all deceased veterans. The procession of ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day and will conclude near 2 p.m.
The schedule of sites the Legion will visit is, in order: The raising of morning colors at the airplane along U.S. 60 in Milton at 9 a.m.; Culloden Cemetery, Culloden, at 9:15 a.m.; Brown Cemetery, Balls Gap, at 9:50 a.m.; Bicker Cemetery, Barker’s Ridge, at 10:40 a.m.; Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Dryridge, at 11 a.m.; United Baptist Church Cemetery, Dryridge, at 11:15 a.m.; Neal Cemetery, John’s Creek Road, at 11:40 a.m.; Milton Cemetery, Milton, at 11:55 a.m.; Ball Cemetery, Kilgore Creek, at 1 p.m.; Maupin Cemetery, Yates Crossing, at 1:25 p.m.; and Forest Memorial Park Cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
Though they aren’t directly related to Memorial Day, several water attractions will open on Memorial Day weekend, including the Barboursville Splash Park, the Hurricane Sprayground, St. Cloud Commons’ all-inclusive splash pad, Waves of Fun in Hurricane, Dreamland Pool and the YMCA Kennedy Center pool.