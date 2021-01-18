MATEWAN, W.Va. — In 2021, the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum and its partners are commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain with an schedule of events starting this summer and building through Labor Day Weekend, according to a news release.
A group of organizations and individuals representing the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum, the United Mine Workers of America, the Battle of Homestead Foundation, Clio, National Coal Heritage Area Authority and Terror on the Tug Drama are planning for the commemoration of a century and organizing a larger network of partners across the state to observe the Centennial.
“The Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial events will tell both an historical and contemporary story,” the release read. “We will commemorate the significance of the event 100 years ago and the rich history of southern West Virginia coalfields, memorialize the brave men and women who fought for the civil rights of miners and their families, and celebrate the spirit of Blair that was passed on to us today.”
The Battle of Blair Mountain is the largest armed insurrection in the United States other than the Civil War and is a landmark event in United States history.
Coal mining families in southern West Virginia joined the United Mine Workers of America and rose up against a cruel system created and controlled by the mine owners. This system denied them civil rights enjoyed by citizens elsewhere in the country. This was a five-day battle that took place in late August 1921.
Currently, representatives from the Mine Wars Museum and community organizations across West Virginia and Appalachia, along with committed individual volunteers, are developing a series of interactive and interpretive activities to be held throughout 2021 in counties across West Virginia, culminating in a main event over Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 4-7) 2021.
A schedule of events can be found at www.blair100.com/events.
For more information contact Mackenzie New, director of the WV Mine Wars Museum and coordinator of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial, at kenzieknew@gmail.com or 304-691-0014.
Learn more about the Centennial and the West Virginia Mine Wars at www.blair100.com and www.wvminewars.org.