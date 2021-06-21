Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.