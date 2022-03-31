HUNTINGTON — Two former volunteer firefighters entered deferred adjudication agreements after pleading guilty to destruction of property charges stemming from incidents in 2017 and 2018.
Ian Hockenberry and Brett Allen Ray, formerly of the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, each pleaded guilty in Cabell County Circuit Court on Thursday morning after previously confessing to setting four fires that occurred in Barboursville and Lesage between April 2017 and February 2018.
Hockenberry's guilty plea requires him to pay $26,657 in restitution in equal monthly payments for three years, or until the full amount is paid off, to the owner of the property that was destroyed. If successfully completed, his felony offense would be reduced to a misdemeanor.
Ray, who faced a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property, entered an agreement that requires him to pay $28,550 in restitution in equal payments for three years or until the amount is paid in full.
Each will be on supervised probation until the designated amounts are paid in full, and they are prohibited from working as firefighters while on probation. Given that this is the only criminal offense for each man, no further sentencing would be required if restitution is paid in full in the given time period.
However, each could be sentenced if the requirements of the deferred adjudication agreement are not met. Hockenberry's felony charges could carry a sentence of one to 10 years in prison, while Allen's misdemeanor offense carries a fine of up to $500 and a year in jail.
Criminal complaints state Hockenberry confessed to unlawfully entering a dwelling April 7, 2017, and setting fire to a single-story, wood-frame dwelling in the 5300 block of Guyan River Road that was fully engulfed by the time the Barboursville VFD arrived at the scene. Hockenberry also confessed to being with Ray when fire was set to a garage apartment in the 5300 block of Guyan River Road on Dec. 20, 2017. The structure was fully engulfed with reported collapse when Barboursville VFD arrived, and the remains of a vehicle were found in the rubble.
In the original complaints, five individuals were listed and ultimately charged.
Hockenberry, Ray and Travis Bailey were charged with first-degree arson. Glenn Harman and Chase Peoples were charged with second-degree arson.
The complaints state Bailey, Peoples and Harman confessed to being present when fire was set to an abandoned building formerly known as the Ash Apple Orchard Stand in the 6300 block of Ohio River Road in Lesage on Feb. 6, 2018. The building was a total loss as a result of the fire, according to the complaint.
Bailey also confessed to setting fire to a residential structure in the 6300 block of East Pea Ridge Road on Feb. 18, 2018, using a flare. The dwelling was fully engulfed by the time Barboursville VFD arrived, the complaint states.
Peoples and Harman have each pleaded guilty and entered similar agreements to that of Hockenberry and Ray. According to attorneys, Bailey has not yet reached an agreement.