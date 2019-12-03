CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — A Greenup County woman was taken into custody on a $100,000 bond Tuesday on charges she stole more than $110,000 from the payroll account of the local child support office, according to Christina Smith, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney.
Mary Pickett, 55, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, was indicted last week by a Boyd County grand jury on 76 counts of forgery and one count of theft, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
Boyd County Circuit Judge John Vincent set Pickett’s bond during arraignment proceedings Tuesday in Catlettsburg. Pickett is the former manager of the local child support office in Boyd County.
She is charged with the theft of more than $113,000 from the agency’s payroll account over a seven-year period, according to Smith. No money was taken from the agency’s child support accounts, Smith said Tuesday.
The state police post in Ashland was contacted last September by a Boyd County Child Support contracting official about an employee reportedly taking money from a payroll account, according to the release.
Pickett is charged with forging the name of another county official to obtain money unlawfully on multiple occasions, according to the release.
Each of the 77 felony charges against Pickett carry a prison sentence of from five to 10 years in prison, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rhonda Copley.
Pickett is being represented by David Musetter, an Ashland lawyer.