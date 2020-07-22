ASHLAND — Pat Steen, who resigned as an Ashland city commissioner earlier this year, now has withdrawn as a candidate for the board in the November general election.
Steen, who didn’t withdraw as a candidate for another two-year term on the board in the June primary after resigning her seat on the board prior to Primary Election Day, came in sixth in the race of nine candidates.
Steen finished with 1,355 votes in the primary last month.
Her name was listed among seven other candidates for the general election this fall. However, election officials in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, said Steen signed papers withdrawing this month from the general election.
The withdrawal means there will be seven names on the ballot for two-year terms in November. They are Cheryl Spriggs, Marty Gute, Amanda Clark, Josh Blanton, Becky Miller, Randall Carl Memmer and Gerald B. Thompson. Clark and Gute are incumbent commissioners. Spriggs is a former commissioner.
The four with the most votes in November will get two-year seats on the board in January.
Steen resigned as a city commissioner in June after she supported inflammatory social media posts made by her son and others following protests from the death of a Minneapolis man in police custody in May.
The board appointed Bernice Henry, community engagement coordinator for the Ashland school district and chairwoman of the Ashland Human Rights Commission, in June to fill out the remaining six months on Steen’s term.
Henry also is vice president of the NAACP of Ashland.