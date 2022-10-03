LOUISA, Ky. — A former Lawrence County elected official and his wife both were sentenced to prison earlier this week in federal court in Frankfort, Ky.
Former Lawrence County Attorney Michael T. Hogan and his wife and legal secretary were sentenced in the case by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove for wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Hogan was sentenced to 42 months in prison and his wife, Joy M. Hogan, was sentenced to 12 months and a day. He also was sentenced for federal program theft, according to the release.
The Hogans pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year in federal court.
The couple conspired with each other to commit wire fraud by issuing checks from a second delinquent account for the Lawrence County Attorney’s office. The statements then were sent to their personal residence.
The two also prepared checks paid with delinquent tax funds that should have been used to operate the county attorney’s office, according to the release.
The money they set aside was used on personal expenses, according to the release.
They were charged with paying Joy Hogan more than $365,000 from the county’s delinquent tax account between March 8, 2013, and April 30, 2020, according to the release.
Michael Hogan also admitted to defrauding funds from the Lawrence County Child Support Enforcement Office for billing for more hours than he actually worked, according to the release.
“As an elected county attorney, (Hogan) was responsible for upholding the law, instead, he brazenly broke it at the expense of those who elected him,” said Carlton S. Shier, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
“Public corruption erodes the people’s trust in our government officials and fuels divisiveness in our community,” said Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Louisville office. “No one is above the law and the victim of this crime, the people of Kentucky, deserve better.”
As part of the plea agreement Michael Hogan agreed to resign his position as county attorney.
