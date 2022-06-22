HUNTINGTON — Former West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans was sentenced Wednesday to serve time in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riots in the U.S. Capitol.
Evans, 37, was sentenced by District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth on Wednesday to serve three months in federal prison for his actions Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., where hundreds of then-President Donald Trump supporters breached the Capitol to interrupt Congress as it certified election results.
Evans had previously pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder, a class D federal felony.
Defense attorney Paul Taylor called the event an aberration in his client’s exemplary life, stating his actions showed a naïveté and lack of experience, wisdom or judgment, but not were not criminal.
While Evans didn’t engage in physical attacks, attorney for the United States Kathryn Fifield said Evans used his voice to encourage and incite the rioting in person and to his large social media followings. She called him a leader of the attacks.
Fifield said Evans' social media reach was one of the largest that day and he carefully narrated what was happening around the building, including violence against police officers. His enthusiasm for the events was clear, she said.
After days of encouraging followers on Facebook to travel to Washington, D.C., to “stop the steal," Evans arrived at the Capitol on one of two charter buses that came from Burlington, Ohio. Once there, Evans skipped Trump’s speech and went to the Capitol as the crowd grew.
He streamed the events live to his social media followers for about 1 hour and 19 minutes. The video was viewed by thousands, which made it easy for prosecutors to identify Evans.
Evans’ commentary during the video applauded “patriots” breaking into the building; encouraged viewers to get bail money ready; and told Capitol Police the rioters were taking the country back whether they liked it or not.
While near rioters who were pulling apart and overturning bike rack barriers at the Capitol, Evans said on the livestream “the peace is over with.”
At one point, Evans moved closer to the East Rotunda doors, joining a mob of rioters pushing against the doors attempting to break in. As rioters sprayed a chemical irritant in the direction of officers, he indicated he knew entering the building would be criminal, stating “I bet Trump would pardon anybody who gets arrested for goin’ in there.”
As he entered, he shouted his name, stating he was in the Capitol.
When a protester said it was time to leave, Evans disagreed and later cheered on rioters who had entered the Senate floor.
About 2:50 p.m. Evans ended his live stream to find his travel group. Shortly after that, he texted a friend, asking them to download his video and asking if he should delete it “so there’s no evidence of what I just did."
Evans was elected to West Virginia's House of Delegates in late 2020 and served less than 40 days between being sworn into office and resigning after the riots. He has also lost his right to possess a firearm as a result of the case.
Taylor said Evans' family relies on him heavily and having him in prison would impact him severely. Evans cooperated with the government and complied with all conditions imposed by the court so far, he added.