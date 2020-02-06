HUNTINGTON — A former elementary school janitor will likely serve the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to the maximum sentence allowed by law for raping an 11-year-old girl who he said he was just “trying to help out.”
Alvie Junior Napier, 53, of Huntington, was arrested by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department in October 2019 and charged with sexual abuse by a parent/guardian and first-degree sexual assault.
He pleaded guilty to the charges a month later before Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard after agreeing to admit his guilt without a grand jury indictment or trial.
Howard sentenced him Tuesday to serve 25 to 100 years for the sexual abuse charge and 10 years for sexual assault. The sentences will run consecutive, creating a 35- to 115-year prison sentence. If he should ever be released from prison, he will have to serve 25 years of special supervised release for sexual offenders.
According to the criminal complaint, in June 2014, Napier engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim, who was younger than 12. The incident took place in Culloden.
Prior to his arrest, Napier was a custodian at West Teays Elementary School in Teays Valley, West Virginia, although he had no criminal history prior to these charges.
In sentencing him to the maximum, Howard pointed to the defendant’s lack of remorse and victim blaming in his statement given to the court Tuesday.
“I understand you’re here today crying and visibly upset because you know what’s about to happen, but your words really mean more to me than what I see physically,” he said. “I heard you say you were just trying to help her, which still blows my mind. I don’t understand how you can do anything sexual to an 11-year-old with the mindset of thinking you’re helping them.”
The victim’s mother read a letter from the girl to the court, which detailed the mental health issues and self-harm that arose from the defendant’s actions. The victim said Napier is a violent man of whom she was afraid.
“He always seemed to guilt trip me. Our house was a war zone because of the abuse,” she said. “But as long as I was willing to help him out, he wouldn’t be angry.”
The victim said she started to seclude herself, and the smallest of any interaction was like a trigger for her.
Napier’s ex-wife said at Tuesday’s sentencing that Napier used lies and affection to take care of a vulnerable child.
“There’s nothing worse than finding out someone you thought you knew and could trust apparently is nothing like you believe them to be,” she said.
Napier said the victim’s issues came from hanging out with a bad crowd, not because of his actions. He then apologized and said he did not understand why he did it.
“I’m so sorry all this happened. I can’t understand how any of it happened. I could tell you my side of it, but I don’t think it would do any good,” he said. “I think much of (her) letter was coached. She came to me with questions and I answered them. As time went on, things just happened.”
Defense attorney Michelle Protzman asked for leniency, stating testing showed Napier would have a low risk to reoffend and be a danger to the public. She also pointed to his agreement to a quick plea without an indictment or trial, which saved the victim and her family from further trauma.
She asked that he be allowed to serve his sentence outside of prison so he could take care of a family member in need.
Cabell Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers asked the court for the maximum sentence based on the defendant’s lack of remorse and the serious nature of the crime.
Howard said he believed Napier had no chance of rehabilitation.