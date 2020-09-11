HUNTINGTON — A former Fairland High School Spanish teacher was sentenced to serve federal prison time after she admitted to traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual contact with her student and selling Adderall.
Amy Adkins, 30, of Huntington, previously pleaded guilty to traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and distribution of Adderall. She was sentenced Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison. She will also have to serve 20 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said.
“Adkins abused her position of authority as a teacher to betray the trust of this student and his family,” he said. “Parents expect their kids to be safe from predatory behavior at school, not preyed upon.”
As part of her plea, Adkins admitted that while she was a Spanish teacher at Fairland High School in Proctorville during the 2017-18 school year, she communicated frequently with a male student via social media. The student was younger than 16 years old at the time.
On April 7, 2018, Adkins drove from Huntington to Ohio, where she picked up the student, and brought him back to Huntington where they engaged in sexual activities.
In addition, Adkins admitted that from September 2017 to May 2018 she would often sell a portion of her Adderall prescription to her friends and acquaintances. Specifically, she admitted she sold one close friend five of the pills March 9, 2018.