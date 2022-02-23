IRONTON — The former owner of a South Point funeral home was indicted on 12 felony charges and 10 misdemeanor charges for allegedly placing a camera in the women’s restroom at the funeral home.
Richard L. Slack, 68, of Big Branch Road, Chesapeake, Ohio, was named a defendant in the indictment returned Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Slack also has served as president of the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce.
He was charged with 12 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and 10 counts of voyeurism, a misdemeanor, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
The 12 felony counts carry a maximum sentence upon conviction of eight to 12 years in prison, Anderson said.
The difference in the voyeurism charges is that female adults were the reported victims. The 12 felony counts had female minors as the alleged victims, according to Anderson.
Most of the felony charges allegedly occurred between March 25 and Aug. 22 in 2019, and several were reported in November and December of 2015, according to the indictment.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
