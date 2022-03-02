IRONTON — The former co-owner of a South Point funeral home was taken into custody Wednesday on a $250,000 bond in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Richard Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was indicted last month on 11 felony counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and 10 misdemeanor counts of voyeurism.
He is charged with installing a camera in the women’s restroom at the funeral home in 2015 and 2019.
Slack pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday. In a packed courtroom, Judge Andy Ballard ordered Slack to turn over a passport. If Slack is able to post bond, he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and be under house arrest.
The felony counts each carry a maximum prison sentence of eight to 12 years in prison upon conviction.
Ohio Attorney General David Yost and Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson are enlisting the assistance of the public to identify any possible victims beyond the 21 cases already filed.
Additional potential cases are being reviewed, Anderson said.
Anderson is prosecuting the cases.
Slack, a former Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce president, no longer has any interest in what is now the Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.