WAYNE — A former Huntington police officer has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse and assault of minors.
Christopher Adam Boyer, 34, resigned from the Huntington Police Department on Feb. 13 with no reason given, according to the department. The department found out later that day Boyer was the subject of a criminal investigation being conducted by the West Virginia State Police.
Boyer was indicted on four assault and abuse counts in Wayne County against two minors — a 12-year-old and 14-year-old.
The former officer was charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child.
The indictment stated Boyer committed the offenses against one of the minors by “unlawfully and feloniously engaging in or attempting to engage in sexual exploitation, sexual intercourse, sexual intrusion or sexual contact (of the minor) being a child under his care, custody or control.”
All counts refer to the crimes being committed in Wayne County on or about Feb. 13 — the same day of Boyer’s resignation.
