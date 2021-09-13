IRONTON — A former Ironton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Santonio Wilson, 29, a Mississippi resident, was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard. Wilson earlier pleaded guilty to three counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of tampering with evidence and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
A plea agreement saved a harsher prison term, but didn’t require the victim, a girl under the age of 16, to testify in the case, Anderson said.
In an unrelated case, Trevelle M. Scott Sr. rejected a plea deal that would have sentenced him to prison in a drug case for six to nine years, with the possibility of parole after five years. He was indicted on a charge of possession and trafficking in a compound containing 854 grams of fentanyl.
He also is charged with being a major drug offender. If convicted on the charges during a trial later this month, he could face 22 to 27-and-a-half years in prison, Anderson said. Scott also is charged with having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a handgun).
In other cases:
- Joshua A. Gee, 32, of the 1500 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced by Ballard to 16 months in prison. Gee admitted failing to report, facing other felony charges, having positive drug screens and leaving a treatment program at Mended Reeds in Ironton. As part of a plea agreement, two felony drug possession charges in Lawrence County Municipal Court won’t be pursued.
- Nathan S. Tyson, 40, of Private Drive 867, Ironton, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence. Final sentencing was set for Sept. 22.
- Anthony M. Biggs, 29, a homeless Huntington resident, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete up to a two-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Following the program at STAR, Biggs will go to a transitional living residence in Lawrence County.
- John D. Peters, 63, of County Road 25, Pedro, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and driving under the influence. He was placed on community control service for four years, fined $375 and was ordered to attend a three-day driver training program.
- William B. Thompson, 47, of Township Road 1030, South Point, admitted violating terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction program and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Jonathan B. Tickle, 53, of the 1100 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Ashley M. Price, 24, of Township Road 287, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending. She was ordered to get an alcohol or drug assessment and begin treatment, if needed.
- Jason I. Dean, 42, of Trenton Place, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending and ordered to get an assessment and get treatment, if needed.
- Robert S. Collins, 48, of the 3000 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of 2.2 grams of meth.
- He was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending and ordered to get an assessment and get treatment, if needed.
- Jennifer M. Pierce, 32, of Pleasant Ridge Road, Wayne, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. She was released on a $5,000 signature bond while the case is pending and ordered to get an alcohol and drug assessment and begin treatment, if needed.