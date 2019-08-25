HUNTINGTON — Two former Western Regional Jail correctional officers convicted of various crimes during their tenures have been granted lesser sanctions for successful behavior after their pleas in Cabell County Court.
In the first case, Carl Aaron Westfall, 22, of Huntington, pleaded guilty in 2017 to the imposition of sexual acts on an incarcerated person under supervision, and was sentenced to three years' probation.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Westfall was employed as a correctional officer at the Western Regional Jail on July 21, 2016, when he engaged in sexual contact or sexual intercourse with a woman who was incarcerated at the jail, West Virginia State Police First Sgt. J.B. Frye wrote.
While he admitted his guilt to the crime, Westfall did not give details of the criminal actions.
Last week, Cabell County Judge Alfred E. Ferguson granted Westfall early release from probation and he is now placed on 10 years of extended supervised release. Westfall was two years into his sentence.
Ferguson agreed to release him after hearing from probation officers that Westfall has never been a problem and always pays fees on time.
"It's not as though he is going to be taken off supervision," defense attorney Paul Jordan said. "He's just going to be moved from the highest supervision to another."
Ferguson set Westfall's extended supervised release fees at $10 a month and ordered he pay $227 remaining in fees from his probation.
In an unrelated case, Brittney Branham, of Louisa, Kentucky, was allowed to withdraw a felony plea to transporting contraband into a correctional facility and instead plead to attempt to commit a misdemeanor after successfully completing an 18-month deferred adjudication agreement.
Her May 2017 indictment had accused her of transporting into the Western Regional Jail two packs of loose tobacco, an unopened pack of Marlboro Reds, two syringes, a crack pipe and several ink pens. A jail official said she was seen on surveillance video entering a male section of the jail prior to her shift beginning and entering a cell before emerging shortly after.