LOUISA, Ky. — Former Lawrence County, Kentucky, attorney Michael T. Hogan and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to wire fraud.
Michael Hogan also pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Frankfort, Kentucky, to federal program theft.
The Hogans conspired with each other to commit wire fraud by issuing checks from delinquent tax funds from the county attorney’s office, according to a plea agreement.
Hogan paid his wife more than $365,000 from the county’s delinquent tax account, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky said in a news release.
The delinquent tax checks should have been used as operating expenses for the Lawrence County Attorney’s Office.
Instead, the checks were issued to the personal account of Joy Hogan, 41, and to the couple’s joint accounts signed by her husband and spent on personal expenses.
Michael Hogan admitted some of the bonus checks he signed didn’t benefit the public, according to the release.
The checks were issued between March 8, 2013, and April 30, 2020, according to the indictment.
He also admitted to defrauding the Lawrence County Child Support Enforcement Office by billing the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services program for more hours than he actually worked.
The Hogans were indicted on the charges in June 2021. As part of the plea agreement, Michael Hogan agreed to resign as Lawrence County attorney.
“Whenever public officials turn to self interests and use taxpayer money for their personal benefit, it causes real damage,” said Carlton S. Shier IV, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
“Mr. Hogan was an elected County Attorney responsible for upholding the law, yet he has now admitted to betraying that public trust and to taking a significant amount of public money for the benefit of he and his wife,” Shier said in a prepared statement. “Not only was this conduct a theft of public funds, but it also dangerously erodes the public’s faith in government officials and law enforcement.”
The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kentucky State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kate Smith and James Chapman. The pleas were announced by Shier and Phillip Burnett, commissioner of the Kentucky State Police.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove set final sentencing for the Hogans for July 6. The wire fraud charges carry a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000. Michael Hogan faces an additional 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the federal programs theft charge.
“We appreciate the efforts of our dedicated law enforcement partners, without whom this prosecution would not have been possible,” Shier said.
“The Hogans’ blatant disregard for properly handling taxpayers’ hard-earned money has eroded the public’s trust in government,” said Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Louisville office. “The FBI will continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners to regain that trust by identifying and investigating those in power who choose to put their own financial gain above those they serve.”