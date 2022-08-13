HUNTINGTON — A former Marshall University student from Nigeria pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a scheme that defrauded at least 200 victims of $2.5 million.
The U.S. Department of Justice said the scheme involved 10 men and targeted elderly victims.
John Nassy, 29, was one of the men who admitted to participating in the scheme from June 2018 until at least May 2019 while he attended Marshall.
Nassy admitted that he had victims transfer money, at least $148,000, to his bank account when he knew it was illegal, according to the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Before Nassy would receive the transactions, other members of the conspiracy would create false personas online and contact victims via email, text messaging, or online dating and social media websites.
The conspirators would pretend to have romantic relationships, friendships or business relationships with victims using various false personas.
Nassy will be sentenced Nov. 14 and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. He also agreed to pay $148,000 in restitution.
Six co-defendants have pleaded guilty, and charges for the other co-defendants are pending.
Nassy admitted to working with Kenneth Emeni, Romello Thorpe, Kenneth Ogudu, Oluwagbenga Harrison, Ouluwabamishe Awolesi and others in the money laundering conspiracy that took place in Huntington and other locations.
The 10 men are charged in four indictments with various fraud-related crimes in the scheme.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
To report a person of the age 60 or older who is a victim of financial fraud, call the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 833-372-8311. The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and English, Spanish and other languages are available.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.