GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The former manager of the O.O. McIntyre Park District has been indicted on several counts including charges that hardwood trees in the park were cut down for his benefit, according to the office of Auditor of State Keith Faber.
Asa Alan Rucker was indicted by a Gallia County grand jury on charges including theft in office, tampering with evidence and misuse of a credit card in the case, according to a news release.
While serving as park manager, Rucker was charged with using a credit card for his personal use and selling park trees to a lumber company for his personal benefit, the release said.
The loss to the park was estimated at more than $20,000, according to the release.
Faber’s special investigations unit did an investigative audit after receiving an anonymous complaint that park district employees were cutting down and selling valuable hardwood trees in the park for personal gain, according to the release.
Leigh Bayer, a lawyer with the special investigations unit, was named special prosecutor and presented the case to the Gallia County grand jury, according to the release.