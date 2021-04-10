CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Fired Chesapeake Police Chief Randy M. Thompson has filed suit in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court against the village of Chesapeake in an effort to get his job back.
Thompson claimed he wasn’t immediately served a copy of the charges against him by the mayor.
“I was not afforded the opportunity to appear in person and by counsel at the hearing to examine all witnesses and answer” charges against him, Thompson said in the notice of appeal he filed.
“Despite the fact that there was no hearing, the action of the legislative authority to remove me from office requires” the vote of four council members, and only three voted for the dismissal, Thompson said.
Village officials cited a state requirement that anyone hired as chief needed to move into the village limits within six months. Thompson said Chesapeake officials voted in 2016 to invalidate that requirement.
Thompson claims the decision to fire him in February violated due process and is a violation of Chesapeake ordinances and the decision should be overturned and that he should be reinstated. Thompson filed the appeal on his own behalf.
Frederick C. Fisher Jr., an Ironton lawyer representing the village of Chesapeake, has asked for the appeal to be dismissed.
Thompson was named Chesapeake police chief Sept. 9, 2019.
In the response to the appeal, Fisher said the 2016 vote by council to waive the residency requirement was for former chief Lenny Abrams.
The village has never waived the residency requirement for Thompson and failing to comply disqualifies him as chief, according to the motion to dismiss.
Thompson also didn’t show he had passed a physical, a requirement for the job, according to the motion.
Chesapeake Village Council never voted to approve Thompson as chief, according to the motion.
The motion to dismiss also claims there is no requirement for a notice or hearing to introduce evidence of dismissal. It also claims the village took no action on hiring Thompson after a six-month probation period.