IRONTON — A former Ironton police officer was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to a year in prison on a drug charge.
Bradley Spoljaric, 30, was sentenced in the case by Special Judge Alan Goldsberry. Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard and Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson earlier recused themselves from participating in the case.
Spoljaric was indicted last year on charges of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.
As part of a plea agreement with the special prosecution division of the Ohio Attorney General's office, the tampering charge was dismissed and the drug charge was lowered from a second-degree felony to a third-degree felony.
Spoljaric was ordered to report to the Lawrence County Jail on Monday to be transported to prison.
As a result of the plea, Spoljaric's law enforcement training certificate has to be surrendered, said Steve Irwin, press secretary for the attorney general's office. William Walton, a member of the special prosecution division represented the attorney general's office in the sentencing Wednesday.
Spoljaric was to be sentenced Aug. 22, but the sentencing was rescheduled to Wednesday, according to court records. He was represented by Mike Davenport, a Huntington lawyer.
Spoljaric also was fined $100 and ordered to pay court costs.
Ironton Police Chief Dan Johnson said Spolarjic was fired from the police department after the charges were filed last year.
