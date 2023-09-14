The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

police BLOX icon 7.jpg
Metro Creative

IRONTON — A former Ironton police officer was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to a year in prison on a drug charge.

Bradley Spoljaric, 30, was sentenced in the case by Special Judge Alan Goldsberry. Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard and Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson earlier recused themselves from participating in the case.

