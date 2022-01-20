FRANKFORT, Ky. — The former Greenup County sheriff has been federally indicted after being accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars and committing other fraud during his tenure.
Keith Cooper, 68, now of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Covington, Kentucky, on one count of mail fraud and one count of theft of property from a federally funded agency.
An indictment is an accusation only, and Cooper has not been convicted of the charges.
Should he be convicted, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment for mail fraud and 10 years of imprisonment for theft of public funds, and a maximum fine of $250,000 for each count.
The indictment states from early 2013 through March 2017, while he was sheriff, Cooper fraudulently obtained over $50,000 in cash by making withdrawals and failing to deposit money into a bank account used for law enforcement funds.
Additionally, the indictment states Cooper directed Greenup County deputy sheriffs to purchase ammunition that did not correspond to firearms issued to them for official duty purposes and then relocate multiple boxes of the ammunition to his private residence.
Cooper is accused of unlawfully retaining approximately 35,000 rounds of ammunition, which was purchased with approximately $30,000 in public funds.
He is additionally accused of using a vehicle and fuel purchased with Greenup County funds to take a variety of personal out-of-state trips.
The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the FBI and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, with the cooperation of the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office.
A date for Cooper to appear in court in the Eastern District of Kentucky has not been scheduled.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering state government, health and Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
