IRONTON — A former football coach and athletic director at Symmes Valley High School pleaded innocent Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to charges of tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor charge of voyeurism.
Russell Martin Webb, 53, of Ohio 378, Willow Wood, entered the not guilty pleas before Judge Andy Ballard in a court appearance in Ironton.
Webb was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
He was indicted last month on a charge that he tampered with evidence and used a laptop in his office at the school to take pictures of a female student last February.
The laptop hasn’t been located and resulted in the tampering charge, which carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Webb had been head football coach at the school since 2000. His record of 140-75 makes him the winningest coach in school history.
In an unrelated case, Michael D. Jenkins, 23, of the 700 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for eight years and the possibility of an early release after serving six years in prison.
If convicted at his trial, set for July 21, Jenkins could be sentenced to 16 years in prison. He has pleaded innocent to four counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, tampering with evidence and trafficking in cocaine.
In other cases this week:
- Carissa Latimer, 40, of Clearwater Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. The sanctions were extended, and if she violates them she could be sentenced to four years in prison.
- William Webb, 36, of the 100 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to continue on sanctions and complete a two- to four-month program at a community-based correctional facility.
- Jerry L. Webb Jr., 61, of Sciotoville, Ohio, admitted violating intervention in lieu of conviction sanctions. Those sanctions were extended for a year and he was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year while in the program. He also was ordered to complete treatment at Lawrence County Recovery.
- Brianna Black, 32, of Woodrum Lane, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was sentenced to 30 days in the Lawrence County Jail after testing positive for multiple illegal drugs. She also was ordered to complete a drug treatment program.
- Angel Baldwin, 34, of Beech Street, Ashland, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton and pay for an ankle monitor for several weeks.
- Keith Cox Jr., 29, of Private Drive 2486, Kitts Hill, admitted violating terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction program. He was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for one year as part of the program and to get drug treatment.
- Michelle R. Landis, 44, of Wellston, Ohio, admitted violating terms of her intervention in lieu of conviction program. She was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for one year and was ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds.