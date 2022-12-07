IRONTON — A former teacher, athletic director and football coach at Symmes Valley was sentenced to three years in prison earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Russell M. "Rusty" Webb, 53, of Raceland, Kentucky, formerly of Ohio 378, Willow Wood, was convicted on charges of tampering with evidence and misdemeanor voyeurism following a two-day trial last month. Webb was acquitted on one misdemeanor count of voyeurism
Webb was sentenced in the case Tuesday by Judge Andy Ballard.
Webb was convicted of allowing a high school student to change clothes in his office as he left a laptop computer on the floor with the camera on. He subsequently couldn't produce the laptop, according to authorities.
In an unrelated case, Harold Damron Jr., 40, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 18 months in prison and was ordered to pay court costs.
In other cases:
Richard B. Dodridge, 44, of Charlotte Street, Ironton, was sentenced to six months in jail, was fined $1,000 and do 200 hours of community service.
Luke T. Lyons, 37, of Pikeville, Kentucky, admitted to violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a four-to-six month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Charles Kerns, 38, of Private Drive 2408, South Point, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $35,000.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.