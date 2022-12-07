The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A former teacher, athletic director and football coach at Symmes Valley was sentenced to three years in prison earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Russell M. "Rusty" Webb, 53, of Raceland, Kentucky, formerly of Ohio 378, Willow Wood, was convicted on charges of tampering with evidence and misdemeanor voyeurism following a two-day trial last month. Webb was acquitted on one misdemeanor count of voyeurism

